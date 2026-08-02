Help Us Complete Our Family Through IVF

We are reaching out with hope and humility as we ask for your support in raising funds to help us begin our In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) journey.

After facing challenges in starting our family, our doctors have recommended IVF as the best opportunity for us to have a child. This treatment involves several important stages, including specialist consultations, fertility medications, egg retrieval, laboratory fertilization, embryo transfer, and follow-up medical care. Unfortunately, these procedures are costly and beyond what we can afford on our own.

Our goal is to raise ZMW 200,000, which will go directly toward the medical expenses associated with the IVF process. Every contribution, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to fulfilling our dream of becoming parents.

If you are unable to donate, we would be deeply grateful if you could share our fundraiser with your family, friends, and community. Your prayers, encouragement, and support mean more to us than words can express.

Thank you for believing in our dream and for helping us take this important step toward welcoming a child into our lives.

Target Amount: ZMW 200,000

With heartfelt gratitude,