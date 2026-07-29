Help Us Complete Our Church

Build God’s House, Transform Lives

Altar of God Prayer Ministries is a growing place of worship, prayer, and community support dedicated to bringing hope, spiritual growth, and positive change to lives. For years, our ministry has served as a source of encouragement and faith for families, youth, and individuals seeking God’s guidance.

Today, we are seeking financial support to help complete and improve our church building. The funds raised will be used to purchase essential materials such as cement, roofing supplies, chairs, electrical materials, carpets, and other items needed to create a safe and welcoming place for worship, fellowship, and outreach programs.

Our vision goes beyond the church walls. We also hope to establish Altar of God International Academy, guided by the motto “Nourishing hearts, enlightening minds” (Proverbs 22:6), to support both spiritual and educational development in our community.

Every contribution, large or small, will help build more than a structure—it will help build faith, hope, and brighter futures. We warmly invite you to partner with us in making this God-given vision a reality.





Thanks for your generosity.