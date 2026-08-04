Help Us Celebrate This Baptism

Baptism is a sacred milestone. It represents an outward declaration of an inner transformation, a commitment to walk with Christ, and a formal welcome into God's family. As an individual, our greatest desire is to surround this moment with our community.





To make this celebration possible and ensure our loved ones can participate, we are raising funds to cover the essential costs of the ceremony. Your generous support will help us with the costs involved in making this day meaningful and inclusive for everyone we hold dear.





Thank you for standing with us as we mark this important step in our faith journey.