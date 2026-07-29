Help Us Celebrate Our Wedding Day

We've set our wedding date for December 27th, 2026, and we're asking for help to make it happen.





Both of us are facing job uncertainty right now, my fiancé is losing her job, and I may be losing mine too. Our business hasn't been doing well, and between that and these changes, we don't have the funds we'd hoped to have saved by now. We've already committed to the date and venue, and backing out isn't an option for us.





We're raising money to help cover our wedding and honeymoon costs. Your support would mean so much to us as we start this next chapter together. Thank you for standing with us.