Today’s Pilgrim exists for one purpose: to faithfully point people toward Jesus Christ and the truth of God’s Word.

We believe the digital world represents an enormous mission field. Every day, people searching for hope, truth, encouragement, and answers are reaching for their phones and computers. We want Today’s Pilgrim to be there when they do.

Through Today’s Pilgrim, we are building a growing digital ministry that includes daily devotionals, A Pilgrim’s Journal, prayer requests, Bible teaching, evangelistic messages, discipleship resources, online community, and Christian video content.

The ministry is already underway. Our website is operating, devotionals and articles are being published, and the foundation for expanded video outreach is being built.

We ask first for your prayers.

For those whom the Lord leads to help financially, we are raising $3,500 to strengthen the practical foundation of this ministry. Funds will help with audio and video equipment, computer and storage needs, website and production expenses, media resources, and the tools necessary to create and distribute better Christian content.

A small portion will also help establish a print-on-demand project offering Christ-centered merchandise. Its long-term purpose is to help support continuing ministry expenses and reduce dependence on donations over time.

We are not trying to build an elaborate studio. We are trying to obtain dependable tools that will help us carry the Gospel further.

If you are unable to contribute financially, please pray for Today’s Pilgrim and consider sharing this campaign.

Thank you for walking alongside us.

— Pilgrim

Today’s Pilgrim

Walking by Faith, Guided by Scripture.