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Help us care for Malawi's kids

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byLasaundra Bies

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lasaundra Bies

Help us care for Malawi's kids

Hey there! Thanks for stopping by and checking us out. We are Bill and Lasaundra and God has given us a passion for the kids of Malawi. We are returning to Malawi again this July to lead a medical team that will provide health care and physicals to the kids of Children of the Nations. COTN currently cares for around 1,000 children in Malawi and there is one staff nurse that oversees ALL of them! Our goal is to help her complete her annual physicals and dental screenings as well as treat sick kids, provide medicine, and even care for some of the other community members.


Every dollar you donate will go towards this mission. It will help cover travel expenses, medication, supplies, and in-country expenses for the team like food, lodging, and transportation.


Our goal is to shine the light of Jesus through the hands-on touch of medical care. We want these kids to know that God cares enough about them to send the help they need.


You might ask, why not just send the money there instead of taking a team?

That is a great question! Let me share some information to answer that.


-More than 50% of the medications in Malawi are adulterated or ineffective.

-Malawi has the equivalent of 0.50 doctors per 1,000 people (compared to the U.S. where we have 2.7-3.6 per 1,000) -Malawi falls far below the World Health Organization's "critical threshold" for available medical care.

-Many in Malawi live too far from any medical facility to receive help, including one village we will work in. People die from treatable disease and illness due to lack of care.

-If someone can get to a doctor, and afford to pay for it, they likely cannot pay for the medicine they need. This causes them to not seek help.


So you can see the why. The need is great and the resources are lacking. With your help, we can make an impact both medically and spiritually. Will you partner with us for July 2026?


God bless you #HelpChangeDestiny #ChildrenOfTheNations #MalawiMission2026

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