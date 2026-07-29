Help us calm the storm!!!!!

PLEASE HELP. RUNNING OUT OF TIME!!!!!

We have been put through the ringer and it all hit at once. We are new here and don't know a soul. We moved here to create memories with our boys while I still have a little of my vision left. 20 years going undiagnosed with an auto immune disorder has done a lot of irreversible damage to my eyes and body. I do have a SSDI claim going but everyone knows that is a lengthy process. As of now we have been evicted from our home and don't know what to do. We have tried all the local programs. We are needing help with our rent or help getting into a place and means of making it till this storm passes. We have very little time left and then we have no choice but to live in our car. Its my wife and I and 3 boys. Our youngest is 6 months. I've worked all my life in every career you can think of. Now that im unable to, I ask for a blessing for my family. They are all that I have. No friends or other family. I ask for them, NOT ME!!!! Please help me keep my wife and kids in a home. If not this home then some means of keeping a roof over their heads. If any information is needed I will go into detail if yall want. Just ask. We are coming up on the court date and who knows how long we have after that. I have faith that God has a blessing for our family. And I know that blessing will be better than we could ever imagine. How that blessing will come to us, we will have to wait on God's timing to see. GOD BLESS ANYONE WHO WOULD LIKE TO HELP US.