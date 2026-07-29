Help us bury my aunt lameke stricklin

Hello everyone I'm asking for help to get my tt cremated and receive her ashes my aunt her insurance policy not helping us fully with a service they said she needed it for two years and it would've been two years in September they said they can only help with what she gave them we will be happy with any help she helped everyone it didn't matter if they was strangers she loved helping she had a heart of gold and enjoyed helping everyone...we didn't expect for her to go that soon..we will appreciate any shares prayers and donations thank you