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Help Us Build THUMOS: Faith and Fitness Gym

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTealie Krugerud

Fundraiser funds will be received by Thumos Fitness LLC

Help Us Build THUMOS: Faith and Fitness Gym

Help Us Build THUMOS: A Place Where Faith, Fitness, and Community Come Together


There is a growing need in our communities that goes far beyond physical fitness.

Every day, we see people struggling with loneliness, anxiety, declining health, and a lack of purpose. Young adults are searching for direction. Families are longing for meaningful connection. Many people feel isolated, discouraged, and overwhelmed by the pressures of life. We believe God has called us to respond. THUMOS was born from a simple conviction: God cares about the whole person—body, mind, and spirit. We believe physical training can become a powerful tool for developing discipline, perseverance, confidence, and faith. More importantly, we believe lives are transformed when people are surrounded by a community that encourages them to grow in Christ while becoming healthier and stronger. THUMOS is more than a gym. It is a ministry. It's a place where people are welcomed regardless of where they are in their journey. A place where Scripture is shared, prayers are offered, encouragement is given freely, and every workout becomes an opportunity to grow—not only physically, but spiritually.


Our vision is to create an environment where:

  1. Young people discover purpose instead of hopelessness.
  2. Men and women learn that true strength begins with Christ.
  3. Families build healthier lives together.
  4. Friendships are formed through accountability and encouragement.
  5. Faith is lived out in everyday discipline and service.


Today, we are asking for your partnership as we work to raise $50,000 to help expand this mission.

Your generosity will help us:

  1. Support our monthly operating costs
  2. Purchase additional fitness equipment to serve more people.
  3. Offer scholarships and sponsored memberships for individuals and families experiencing financial hardship.
  4. Develop youth programs that combine fitness, mentorship, and biblical discipleship.
  5. Host free community events, Bible studies, and outreach opportunities.
  6. Create a welcoming environment where people can encounter hope, healing, and authentic Christian community.


Every gift—large or small—helps make this vision possible.

More than funding equipment or a facility, your donation helps create a place where lives can be changed for generations. You are investing in people who will grow stronger in faith, develop lasting relationships, and carry the values of discipline, integrity, and servant leadership into their homes, workplaces, and communities. 


If you are unable to give financially, we ask for something just as valuable: your prayers. Pray that God would continue opening doors, provide every resource needed, and bring people through our doors who are searching for hope, healing, and purpose. Please also consider sharing this campaign with your family, friends, church, and community. Every share expands the reach of this mission.


Thank you for believing in what God is building through THUMOS in Blaine.

Together, we can create more than a fitness center. Together, we can build a place where faith is strengthened, lives are transformed, and Christ is glorified.

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