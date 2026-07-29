Help Us Build the Future We’ve Always Dreamed Of





Hello everyone,

We never imagined we would be asking for help, but we’re choosing to be open about where we are in life and the future we’re working so hard to build together.

My partner and I didn’t grow up with much. We both know what it’s like to go without, to struggle financially, and to work for everything we’ve ever had. Those experiences shaped us into hardworking, determined people who want to break the cycle and create a better life for ourselves and our future family.

We’re not looking for a handout—we’re looking for a helping hand. Every day we’re working toward our goals, saving what we can, and doing everything possible to build a stable foundation. Unfortunately, starting from very little can make reaching those dreams much harder.

The funds raised will help us with the essentials as we work toward creating a secure future, including housing, basic living expenses, transportation, and building financial stability. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to the life we’ve been praying and working for.

If you’re unable to donate, we completely understand. Sharing our fundraiser with your friends and family would mean just as much and help us reach more people.

Thank you for believing in us, supporting us, and being part of our journey. We truly appreciate every prayer, kind word, share, and donation. We can’t wait for the day we’re able to look back on this chapter and thank everyone who helped us get there.

With love and gratitude,

Breanna