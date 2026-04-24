Help Us Build The Bridge To Liberty Non Profit!

Help Us Build The Bridge To Liberty!

Our goal is simple: raise $1,000 to officially establish The Bridge To Liberty as a nonprofit organization.

There are moments when people don't need someone to save them. They need someone to help them stand back up.





That is where The Bridge To Liberty comes in.

We are building a charitable organization focused on helping people who have experienced devastating circumstances regain stability, dignity, independence, and hope.





Our first major initiative will be The Phoenix Project.

The Phoenix Project is built around a simple idea: people can rebuild after losing almost everything.





Through practical assistance, workforce development, employment readiness, and carefully structured support, we want to help people move from crisis toward self-sufficiency.





This isn't about creating dependency.

It's about building a bridge.

A safe place to land.

A chance to regroup.

A path toward work.

A way forward.





Why are we raising $1,000?

We're at the very beginning.

Before we can build the programs we envision, we need to establish the nonprofit itself and take care of the initial formation and federal 501(c)(3) filing costs.

Our first goal is $1,000.





Every donation, no matter the size, helps us take another step toward making this organization real.





If you believe people deserve a second chance when circumstances have knocked them flat, we'd love to have you help us build this bridge.

Help us get started.





Donate. Share. Tell someone about us.

You don't have to give a lot to make a difference.

You just have to help us get the bridge built.

The Bridge To Liberty

Restore dignity. Rebuild lives. Renew hope. ❤️