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Help Us Build Something Special: The Haven Journey

GoalF CFA 700,000 XOF
RaisedF CFA 0 XOF

Fundraiser created byJudah Lawani

Help Us Build Something Special: The Haven Journey

Help Us Build Something Special:

The Haven Journey


Where Connection Meets Comfort

In a fast-paced world dominated by screens and busy schedules, when was the last time you truly paused? The last time you sat down with friends to play a game, share a laugh, or just enjoy great conversation in a space that felt like home?

That is where The Haven comes in.

The Haven was born out of a simple dream: to build a warm, vibrant, and welcoming sanctuary designed entirely around human connection. We are creating a space where you can kick back after a long day, enjoy delicious food and drinks, challenge friends to games, or simply unwind in a cozy atmosphere. We do not just want to open another venue. We want to build a neighborhood home where everyone belongs.


What Makes The Haven Different

Imagine walking into a space filled with warm lighting, good music, and genuine smiles. A place featuring:

Games and Good Times: From classic pub games like snooker, table tennis, and foosball to modern gaming stations and board games.

A Cozy Atmosphere: Comfortable seating indoors and outdoors designed for deep conversations or relaxing quiet moments.

Comfort Food and Drinks: Crafted finger foods, refreshing cocktails, and signature warm beverages that make every visit feel special.


Why We Need Your Help

Bringing The Haven to life requires more than just an idea. It takes a community. We have secured the vision and mapped out the details, but to open our doors, we need your support to finish constructing and furnishing the space.

Your generous contributions will directly fund:

Setting the Scene: Cozy indoor and outdoor furniture, ambient lighting, and welcoming decor.

Game and Entertainment Setup: Snooker tables, game consoles, board games, and recreation equipment.

Kitchen and Bar Prep: Initial equipment for serving great drinks and finger foods.


Be a Founding Part of Our Journey

Every contribution, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to opening our doors. By supporting this campaign today, you are not just helping fund a business. You are helping build a community space built for you.


How You Can Help:

1. Donate: Any amount makes a meaningful impact!

2. Share: Spread the word by sharing this link with friends, family, and social media.


Thank you for believing in this vision. We cannot wait to welcome you to The Haven!


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