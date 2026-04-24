Help Us Build Safer, Stronger Communities

Black Ops Tactical Consulting (BOTC) was built on a simple belief: preparedness saves lives, and protecting people is a responsibility worth answering.

BOTC is a faith-based safety, security, and preparedness consulting firm dedicated to helping schools, churches, nonprofits, businesses, and community organizations become better prepared for the situations we all hope never happen.

Our faith is an important part of who we are and why we serve.

We believe God calls us to use our experiences, talents, and opportunities to serve others. For BOTC, that means helping organizations protect their people, strengthening communities, and giving individuals the knowledge and confidence to make good decisions during critical moments.

Our work includes active attack preparedness, situational awareness, workplace violence prevention, de-escalation, emergency planning, security assessments, critical incident management, and other programs designed to build safer and more resilient organizations.

Why We're Asking for Your Support

As BOTC continues to grow, we want to expand our ability to reach organizations that need these services—including those that may not have the financial resources to access professional safety and preparedness training.

Funds raised through this campaign will help us:

Expand our training programs and educational resources

Develop new preparedness programs for schools, churches, nonprofits, and community organizations

Provide reduced-cost or donated training to organizations with limited budgets

Purchase training equipment and materials

Expand our ability to bring programs directly into communities

Continue developing a different approach to preparedness—one focused on education, critical thinking, confidence, and readiness rather than fear

Our mission is bigger than building a company.

We want to build a movement around preparedness, responsibility, service, and protecting others.

There are schools that need better preparedness training. Churches and ministries that need help developing emergency plans. Nonprofits that want to protect their employees and the people they serve but have limited resources. Small businesses that know they should be doing more but simply don't know where to begin.

We want BOTC to be a resource for them.

Faith. Service. Preparedness.

Scripture reminds us:

“The prudent see danger and take refuge, but the simple keep going and pay the penalty.” — Proverbs 22:3

That verse closely reflects our philosophy at BOTC.

Preparedness isn't about living in fear. It's about recognizing risk, preparing wisely, and having the courage and knowledge to act when others need you most.

Whether you give $10, $100, $1,000, or simply share this campaign with someone else, you are helping us continue that mission.

Your support isn't simply helping grow Black Ops Tactical Consulting. It is helping us put potentially life-saving knowledge into the hands of more people and more communities.

Thank you for believing in our mission, supporting our work, and helping us make preparedness accessible to those who need it.

See More. Know More. Do More.

Black Ops Tactical Consulting

Preparedness isn't a project. It's a process.