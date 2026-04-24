GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Us Build Safer, Stronger Communities

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJon Cross

Help Us Build Safer, Stronger Communities

Black Ops Tactical Consulting (BOTC) was built on a simple belief: preparedness saves lives, and protecting people is a responsibility worth answering.

BOTC is a faith-based safety, security, and preparedness consulting firm dedicated to helping schools, churches, nonprofits, businesses, and community organizations become better prepared for the situations we all hope never happen.

Our faith is an important part of who we are and why we serve.

We believe God calls us to use our experiences, talents, and opportunities to serve others. For BOTC, that means helping organizations protect their people, strengthening communities, and giving individuals the knowledge and confidence to make good decisions during critical moments.

Our work includes active attack preparedness, situational awareness, workplace violence prevention, de-escalation, emergency planning, security assessments, critical incident management, and other programs designed to build safer and more resilient organizations.

Why We're Asking for Your Support

As BOTC continues to grow, we want to expand our ability to reach organizations that need these services—including those that may not have the financial resources to access professional safety and preparedness training.

Funds raised through this campaign will help us:

Expand our training programs and educational resources

Develop new preparedness programs for schools, churches, nonprofits, and community organizations

Provide reduced-cost or donated training to organizations with limited budgets

Purchase training equipment and materials

Expand our ability to bring programs directly into communities

Continue developing a different approach to preparedness—one focused on education, critical thinking, confidence, and readiness rather than fear

Our mission is bigger than building a company.

We want to build a movement around preparedness, responsibility, service, and protecting others.

There are schools that need better preparedness training. Churches and ministries that need help developing emergency plans. Nonprofits that want to protect their employees and the people they serve but have limited resources. Small businesses that know they should be doing more but simply don't know where to begin.

We want BOTC to be a resource for them.

Faith. Service. Preparedness.

Scripture reminds us:

“The prudent see danger and take refuge, but the simple keep going and pay the penalty.” — Proverbs 22:3

That verse closely reflects our philosophy at BOTC.

Preparedness isn't about living in fear. It's about recognizing risk, preparing wisely, and having the courage and knowledge to act when others need you most.

Whether you give $10, $100, $1,000, or simply share this campaign with someone else, you are helping us continue that mission.

Your support isn't simply helping grow Black Ops Tactical Consulting. It is helping us put potentially life-saving knowledge into the hands of more people and more communities.

Thank you for believing in our mission, supporting our work, and helping us make preparedness accessible to those who need it.

See More. Know More. Do More.

Black Ops Tactical Consulting

Preparedness isn't a project. It's a process.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testi...

Loading...

Medical
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $4,070 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

Since the beginning of August, my Uncle Mitch has been laid up in critical condition due to a very serious heart attack. While Mitch & Brenda had...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $10,700 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident
Raised: $3,355 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident

On January 24, 2021, a chocolate lab retriever came into this world named Baxter. He became a beloved family member, a loyal companion, and a source o...

Loading...

Evangelism
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip

In January, I’ll be leaving for a 3 month long mission trip with Fire and Fragrance! This is something that’s been on my heart for a while, and I’m so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve