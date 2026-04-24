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Help Us Build Safer Communities Through Training

Goal$5,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDeandre Jones

Fundraiser funds will be received by Deandre Jones

Help Us Build Safer Communities Through Training


At Fortitude USA and Fortify Firearms Tactical Training Group, our mission is bigger than firearms training — we are committed to building safer homes, more prepared families, and stronger communities through education, security, and responsible protection.


Throughout the month of June, we are going LIVE every day for 30 days to connect with our community, educate the public, and give supporters an opportunity to help us grow. During this campaign, we will also be giving away weekly prizes to supporters who enter to win as a way to thank everyone helping us move this mission forward.


We are currently raising funds to expand our business operations, improve our training capabilities, and provide a better overall learning experience for our students.


Our Vision


Fortitude USA was created to provide comprehensive home security, smart home integration, and defense solutions for individuals and families. Our services include:


- Security system installation

- Smart home automation

- Home defense planning

- Safe and vault installation

- Hidden storage and armory solutions

- Telecommunications and technology integration

- Home repair and improvement services


We believe every family deserves to feel secure, prepared, and protected.


Fortify Firearms Tactical Training Group focuses on responsible firearms education, safety awareness, and practical defensive training. We provide courses such as:


- Maryland Wear & Carry Permit Classes

- Maryland Handgun Qualification License (HQL) Courses

- Home Defense Training

- Situational Awareness & Safety Education

- Beginner and Advanced Firearms Instruction

- Defensive Mindset & Emergency Preparedness


Our goal is to create a welcoming environment where students from all backgrounds can learn safely, confidently, and responsibly.


Why We’re Raising Funds


The support from this campaign will help us:


- Upgrade classroom equipment and training materials

- Expand range and hands-on training opportunities

- Improve livestream production and educational content

- Purchase safety and demonstration equipment

- Build a stronger online learning platform

- Expand community outreach and youth safety education

- Continue making quality training affordable and accessible


As our student base grows, we want to continue delivering professional, high-quality instruction while creating an even better experience for every student who trains with us.


How You Can Help


Every donation — big or small — directly supports our mission and helps us continue educating, training, and empowering our community.


If you are unable to donate, you can still support us by:


- Sharing this campaign

- Joining our livestreams throughout June

- Supporting our classes and events

- Spreading awareness about firearm safety and home protection education


Thank you for believing in our vision and helping us grow. Together, we can continue building safer homes, better prepared citizens, and stronger communities.


30 Days. 30 Lives. One Mission.


— Fortitude USA & Fortify Firearms Tactical Training Group


Our Initial Goal: $5,000

Our initial fundraising goal is $5,000, which will help us take the next major step in expanding Fortitude USA and Fortify Firearms Tactical Training Group.

These funds will directly support:

Improved classroom and training equipment

Enhanced livestream and educational production

Safety gear and demonstration materials

Community outreach initiatives

Better learning resources for students

Business expansion and operational growth

Throughout the entire month of June, we will be going LIVE every day for 30 days to engage with supporters, provide valuable educational content, and grow our community.

To show appreciation for everyone supporting the mission, prizes will be given out weekly to individuals who enter during the campaign. Every week brings new opportunities to win while helping us continue providing quality education, training, and community-focused services.

Every contribution helps move us closer to building a stronger, safer, and more prepared community.

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