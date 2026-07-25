Help Us Build Our First Home and Future Together

We have been together for 4 years, and throughout this time we have been trying to build our life together and create a stable future.

Like many young couples today, we dream of one day having a place we can truly call our own home a space where we can feel safe and where we can build our future together.

Unfortunately, where we live, owning a home has become almost impossible for ordinary young people. Property prices keep rising, rent takes up a large part of our income, and saving enough money for our own home feels like an endless struggle.

We work hard and we do our best, but after paying rent and all the necessary everyday expenses, there is almost nothing left. It is very difficult to feel that every month we are trying our best, yet we remain in the same place and cannot take the next step in life.

We are not asking for luxury or an easy way out. We would simply like the chance to change our situation, break free from this endless cycle, and start building a more stable life together a life where one day we can have our own home and our own family.

Any support, even the smallest contribution, would mean more to us than we can express.

It would help us get closer to a future that currently feels very far away.





Thank you to everyone who takes the time to read our story, and to everyone who decides to support us ❤️