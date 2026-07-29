Help us build Mom’s dream covered porch

My mom is currently receiving hospice care. While we have been blessed that her immediate needs are being met, there is one thing we would love to do for her: build a covered porch where she can comfortably spend time outdoors with family and friends.





My mom has always enjoyed sitting outside, watching nature, and spending time with the people she loves. Unfortunately, her current porch doesn’t provide the comfort and protection she needs to enjoy those moments as much as she’d like.





Our goal is to raise funds to build a covered porch that will give her a safe, comfortable place to relax, visit with loved ones, and make precious memories during this time. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward materials and construction costs.





If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much to our family. Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support as we work to give Mom a special place to enjoy the days ahead.





With love and gratitude,

Brandi Bohannon



