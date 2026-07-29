Help Us Build Make It & Market

Hi, I'm Carl Dennis, and I'm launching a new initiative called Make It & Market.

The idea came from something I've seen over and over again: good people with genuine needs create crowdfunding campaigns, but they never reach enough people to make a difference. It's not because their cause isn't important—it's because they don't have the resources or marketing experience to get noticed.

I've seen campaigns raising money for life-saving medical treatment, families recovering from unexpected hardships, and people trying to rebuild after devastating setbacks. Many of them simply don't get the visibility they deserve.

That's what Make It & Market is all about.

The goal is to build an initiative focused on helping worthy causes gain more exposure through ethical marketing, outreach, and awareness so they have a better chance of reaching the people who want to help.

The funds raised through this campaign will be used to build the tools, resources, and infrastructure needed to make that possible—from website development and outreach systems to promotional campaigns and marketing resources that can benefit others.

This is a new initiative with a long-term vision, and every contribution helps advance it.

Whether you choose to donate or share this campaign with others, your support means a great deal.

Thank you for believing that important stories deserve to be seen and that a little more visibility can sometimes change someone's life.