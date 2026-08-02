GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help us Build Harmony Hearts Academy

Goal$1,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAnna Kim

Help us Build Harmony Hearts Academy

Welcome to our campaign!


We are launching Harmony Hearts Academy, a program dedicated to providing playful, engaging social-emotional learning (SEL) experiences for children in Transitional Kindergarten (TK) through 5th Grade.  


Our mission is to foster a joyful environment where children can build meaningful friendships, strengthen communication skills, and grow emotionally in a supportive, non-clinical setting. Rooted in faith and welcoming to all, we embrace the values of kindness, empathy, and resilience. Our core inspiration comes from scripture:


"But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control." — Galatians 5:22-23


Why Harmony Hearts Academy Matters Right Now

Childhood is a critical window for building social muscles and emotional awareness. Harmony Hearts Academy provides structured, play-based group sessions where children can explore their emotions safely, practice collaboration, and build self-assurance. Through games, storytelling, role-play, movement, and creative crafts, we turn big concepts into fun, memorable habits.  


(Please note: Our programs are educational and preventive in nature and are not clinical therapy services.)  


We operate on a comprehensive 12-Month Social-Emotional Learning Calendar. Each month, we dive deep into a brand-new, age-appropriate character trait—such as Confidence, Patience, Cooperation, Resilience, and Gratitude—giving children a consistent anchor for their growth.  


To kick things off, we are preparing for a Free Sample Launch Session tentatively in September 2026. This community-wide event will focus entirely on Kindness, featuring interactive role-play, creating custom kindness cards, and reading stories about caring behaviors.  


Serving Our Local Community Generously

We operate as a community-based pop-up, partnering locally with schools, churches, and community spaces to build a warm, grace-filled environment. Because community and service mean everything to us, our heart-led program is deeply committed to giving back:  

 

-Supporting Military & Veteran Families: We proudly offer specialized support to honor and give back to those who serve our country.  

 

-Blessing Ministry & Church Partners: We love working with local ministries and offer custom hosting rates and pastoral family assistance to support the faith communities that partner with us.  


How Your Support Makes a Difference

Because we are starting small, every single dollar goes directly into making this academy a reality for local children. Your donations will directly fund:

1 Mobile Pop-Up Classroom Gear: Buying the portable floor cushions, visual boards, rugs, and storage bins needed to transform any school or church room into a warm, safe learning environment.  

2 Activity Supplies & Craft Materials: Stocking up on physical items like journals, project kits, and art supplies for our upcoming curriculum themes.  

3 The Harmony Hearts Scholarship Fund: Ensuring that families or ministry partners experiencing financial hardships can still send their children to our weekly sessions without financial strain.  


We invite you to partner with us in nurturing children’s emotional growth in an uplifting, grace-filled environment. Please pray for our launch, share our campaign with your friends, and give as you feel led!  


Financial Giving Tiers

(Please know that we deeply value support through prayer and sharing our mission! For those who also feel led to support us financially, we have broken down our immediate funding needs to show exactly how your generosity translates into real-world impact for local TK-5th grade kids.)


 $25 – Material Partner: Funds the individual, consumable craft supplies, role-play props, and hands-on art materials for a child's monthly theme cycle.


 $50 – Curriculum Sponsor: Helps us purchase long-term, reusable educational assets for our sessions, such as specialized social-emotional children's books, group team-building games, and emotion-regulation visual tools.


 $100 – Mobile Classroom Builder: Helps us purchase the physical, heavy-duty gear—like portable floor cushions, visual display boards, and rugs—needed to transform any local church or school room into a warm, safe pop-up academy.


 $150 – Sponsor a Child: Completely subsidizes or sponsors one local student's tuition for a full month of weekly social-emotional growth classes.


 $300 – Double Student Sponsor: Completely subsidizes or sponsors the monthly tuition for two local children to attend a full month of weekly social-emotional growth classes together.


 $500 – Launch Patron: Directly funds the complete physical setup and mobile equipment needed to launch an entire brand-new community pop-up location.


Thank you for helping us plant seeds of love, kindness, and self-control in our community's children.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Caring for Baby Miles
Raised: $330 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Caring for Baby Miles

"The results from Miles catheter test yesterday were not what we had hoped for. The pictures revealed that the coronary arteries don't supply the back...

Loading...

Emergency
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House
Raised: $2,175 USD
Goal: $38,000 USD
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House

In October 2023, more than 170 gallons of heating oil were released into my home. Nearly 3 years later, the cleanup still hasn't begun, not because th...

Loading...

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $1,195 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,598 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $410 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Mission
Following Jesus: Help Support With My YWAM Mission
Raised: $365 USD
Goal: $8,000 USD
Following Jesus: Help Support With My YWAM Mission

This September, I will be leaving for my very first mission trip with Youth With A Mission (YWAM), and I am so excited! I have always looked up to peo...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,700 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve