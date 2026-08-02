Help us Build Harmony Hearts Academy

Welcome to our campaign!





We are launching Harmony Hearts Academy, a program dedicated to providing playful, engaging social-emotional learning (SEL) experiences for children in Transitional Kindergarten (TK) through 5th Grade.





Our mission is to foster a joyful environment where children can build meaningful friendships, strengthen communication skills, and grow emotionally in a supportive, non-clinical setting. Rooted in faith and welcoming to all, we embrace the values of kindness, empathy, and resilience. Our core inspiration comes from scripture:





"But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control." — Galatians 5:22-23





Why Harmony Hearts Academy Matters Right Now

Childhood is a critical window for building social muscles and emotional awareness. Harmony Hearts Academy provides structured, play-based group sessions where children can explore their emotions safely, practice collaboration, and build self-assurance. Through games, storytelling, role-play, movement, and creative crafts, we turn big concepts into fun, memorable habits.





(Please note: Our programs are educational and preventive in nature and are not clinical therapy services.)





We operate on a comprehensive 12-Month Social-Emotional Learning Calendar. Each month, we dive deep into a brand-new, age-appropriate character trait—such as Confidence, Patience, Cooperation, Resilience, and Gratitude—giving children a consistent anchor for their growth.





To kick things off, we are preparing for a Free Sample Launch Session tentatively in September 2026. This community-wide event will focus entirely on Kindness, featuring interactive role-play, creating custom kindness cards, and reading stories about caring behaviors.





Serving Our Local Community Generously

We operate as a community-based pop-up, partnering locally with schools, churches, and community spaces to build a warm, grace-filled environment. Because community and service mean everything to us, our heart-led program is deeply committed to giving back:

-Supporting Military & Veteran Families: We proudly offer specialized support to honor and give back to those who serve our country.

-Blessing Ministry & Church Partners: We love working with local ministries and offer custom hosting rates and pastoral family assistance to support the faith communities that partner with us.





How Your Support Makes a Difference

Because we are starting small, every single dollar goes directly into making this academy a reality for local children. Your donations will directly fund:

1 Mobile Pop-Up Classroom Gear: Buying the portable floor cushions, visual boards, rugs, and storage bins needed to transform any school or church room into a warm, safe learning environment.

2 Activity Supplies & Craft Materials: Stocking up on physical items like journals, project kits, and art supplies for our upcoming curriculum themes.

3 The Harmony Hearts Scholarship Fund: Ensuring that families or ministry partners experiencing financial hardships can still send their children to our weekly sessions without financial strain.





We invite you to partner with us in nurturing children’s emotional growth in an uplifting, grace-filled environment. Please pray for our launch, share our campaign with your friends, and give as you feel led!





Financial Giving Tiers

(Please know that we deeply value support through prayer and sharing our mission! For those who also feel led to support us financially, we have broken down our immediate funding needs to show exactly how your generosity translates into real-world impact for local TK-5th grade kids.)





$25 – Material Partner: Funds the individual, consumable craft supplies, role-play props, and hands-on art materials for a child's monthly theme cycle.





$50 – Curriculum Sponsor: Helps us purchase long-term, reusable educational assets for our sessions, such as specialized social-emotional children's books, group team-building games, and emotion-regulation visual tools.





$100 – Mobile Classroom Builder: Helps us purchase the physical, heavy-duty gear—like portable floor cushions, visual display boards, and rugs—needed to transform any local church or school room into a warm, safe pop-up academy.





$150 – Sponsor a Child: Completely subsidizes or sponsors one local student's tuition for a full month of weekly social-emotional growth classes.





$300 – Double Student Sponsor: Completely subsidizes or sponsors the monthly tuition for two local children to attend a full month of weekly social-emotional growth classes together.





$500 – Launch Patron: Directly funds the complete physical setup and mobile equipment needed to launch an entire brand-new community pop-up location.





Thank you for helping us plant seeds of love, kindness, and self-control in our community's children.



