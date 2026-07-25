Help Us Build DARLYI

I'm Ranjan Arikrishnan, the founder of DARLYI, a startup based in India with a vision to create a safer and more meaningful way for people around the world to connect through live streaming, video calls, and real conversations.

Today's social and dating platforms often struggle with fake profiles, scams, poor moderation, and limited safety features. We're building DARLYI to change that by focusing on verified users, stronger moderation, better privacy, and a high-quality user experience.

Our small team has invested hundreds of hours designing and developing the platform. We have already built a significant portion of the product, but we now need additional funding to complete development, strengthen our infrastructure, and launch the app to our first users.

Why We're Raising $6,000

Your support will help us:

Complete the remaining app development Deploy secure cloud infrastructure Integrate high-quality video and live streaming services Launch our first marketing campaigns Cover legal, compliance, and operational costs

Every contribution—large or small—helps us move one step closer to launching DARLYI.

How the Funds Will Be Used

35% Product development 30% User acquisition and marketing 15% Cloud hosting and infrastructure 10% Security and compliance 10% Operational expenses

Our Vision

We believe technology should bring people together in a safe, respectful, and enjoyable way. DARLYI aims to become a global platform where people can discover new friendships, meaningful conversations, and engaging live experiences.

Thank you for believing in our vision and supporting an independent startup. Your contribution helps us turn an ambitious idea into a real product that can serve users around the world.

Every share, every contribution, and every word of encouragement makes a difference. Thank you for being part of our journey.