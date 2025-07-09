Help us build and equip our church for ministry

Help Us Build and Equip Mt Olive Church of God

Mt Olive Church of God — Machakos, Kenya

Our Fundraising Goal: US$6,200

“Unless the LORD builds the house, those who build it labor in vain.” — Psalm 127:1

Dear brothers and sisters in Christ,





Greetings to you in the precious name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

My name is Pastor Benson Mutuku, and I am reaching out on behalf of Mt Olive Church of God in Machakos, Kenya.

Our church is trusting God as we work toward building and equipping a place where people can worship Him, hear His Word, pray, fellowship, disciple children and young people, and share the Gospel with our community.

At this time, we are seeking support for some important needs that will help us continue this work.

What We Need

Our immediate needs include:

🧱 Cement — for church construction

🪵 Timber — for construction and roofing work

🏠 Iron sheets — for roofing

🎹 Keyboard — to support worship and praise

🔊 Speakers and sound equipment — to support worship services, preaching, teaching, and ministry activities

These items are important as we work to develop a suitable place for worship and ministry.

Our Goal — US$6,200

We are beginning this campaign with a fundraising goal of US$6,200.

This is an initial goal toward our immediate construction and ministry-equipment needs. As the work continues and we receive accurate quotations for additional construction requirements, our needs may change.

We are trusting God to provide through His people, and we are grateful for everyone who chooses to stand with us.

Why We Are Asking for Help

A church is more than a building. It is a place where people can come together to seek God, hear His Word, receive encouragement, and grow in their relationship with Jesus Christ.

At Mt Olive Church of God, we desire to serve children, young people, families, and the wider community through worship, teaching, prayer, discipleship, and evangelism.

Your support can help us create a better place for these ministries to take place.

How You Can Help

You can stand with us in several ways:

🙏 Pray for Mt Olive Church of God and this project.

💝 Give whatever amount God places on your heart.

📢 Share this campaign with your friends, family, churches, and Christian communities.

🤝 Connect us with others who may be willing to support this ministry.

Every gift matters. Whether large or small, your generosity can help us take another step toward building and equipping our church.

Please Pray With Us

We ask you to pray that:

🙏 God will provide the finances needed for the construction.

🙏 God will provide the cement, timber, iron sheets, keyboard, speakers, and other necessary equipment.

🙏 God will give wisdom, strength, and unity to the church leadership and members.

🙏 The church will become a place where many people hear the Gospel and come to know Jesus Christ.

🙏 Children and young people will grow in God's Word and become strong in their faith.

🙏 Everyone who supports this work will be blessed and encouraged by God.

The Bible reminds us:

“And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus.” — Philippians 4:19

We believe that God is our provider. We are stepping forward in faith and trusting Him to provide what is needed through people who are willing to partner with this ministry.

Thank You for Standing With Us

Thank you for taking the time to read about Mt Olive Church of God.

Thank you for praying.

Thank you for giving.

And thank you for sharing our campaign.

Your support is not simply helping with construction materials or worship equipment. You are helping create an opportunity for people to gather, worship God, hear His Word, and grow in Christ.

May the Lord bless you, your family, and your work. May He use every gift and every prayer to bring glory to His name.

With gratitude and prayers,

Pastor Benson Mutuku

Mt Olive Church of God

Machakos, Kenya

To God be all the glory!