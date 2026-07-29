Help Us Build a Secure Future and a Safe Home

Hello, we are a family from Jerusalem, Palestine. We have always dreamed of owning a home where we can live with stability and security. Currently, we are facing difficult family struggles that make finding our own safe space more urgent than ever. Buying a home is far beyond our financial ability, and every contribution, no matter how small, brings us closer to that dream. I am 14 years old and I try to help my family in every way I can. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can offer.