Help Us Build a Safe, Hope-Filled Future in US

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Strangers,

My name is Shaun Durant, a loving Father from South Africa, I am reaching out with a heavy but hopeful heart, asking for your support to give my two beautiful twin daughters, Karen, 8 and Carmen, 8, and myself a chance at safety, stability, and a brighter tomorrow in the United States of America.

Life in South Africa has become increasingly difficult for us. the rising crime, economic challenges, and daily struggles for a secure future have left us feeling trapped. As a single father, I worry constantly about my daughters safety and opportunities. Recent events have made it clear that we must seek a new beginning abroad to protect them and give them the chance to thrive. We have tried everything possible to make it work here, but after [number of years/months] of prayer and careful planning, we know that relocating to America is the best path forward for our family.

We dream of a place where my girls can walk to school without fear, pursue their education and passions, and grow up with real hope. I am committed to working hard, contributing to my new community, and building a stable life.





Every single rand or dollar raised will go directly toward making this move possible. No amount is too small – even $5 or $10 helps us get closer to safety and freedom.

We are people of faith and believe God can use generous hearts like yours to open doors. If you cannot give financially, please share our story, pray for us, or connect us with resources in the US that could help with sponsorship, jobs, or housing.





Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Strangers,

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for reading our story. Your compassion could change our lives forever. Together, we can turn fear into hope for two precious little girls who deserve the world.

With gratitude and faith,