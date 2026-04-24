Help Us Build a Safe Home and Support Education

My name is Klaire, and I live in Cadiz City, Negros Occidental, Philippines. My family of nine currently shares a very small, fragile wooden house in a crowded squatter area. Every day, we face the fear that our home cannot withstand the weather or keep us safe.





My mother works tirelessly in STL (Small Town Lottery) to provide for us, earning only about 5,000 pesos a month. Despite her sacrifices, it is not enough to cover our basic needs, let alone build a stronger home. My father is unemployed, and my siblings are still studying, so the burden falls heavily on my mother’s shoulders.





On top of this, education is a heavy challenge for us. Three of my siblings are now in college, while the rest are in elementary and high school. The costs of tuition, school supplies, and daily expenses are overwhelming. Sometimes, we can only afford one meal a day, barely surviving while trying to keep up with school.





We dream of a warm, secure home where we can live with dignity and safety, and of continuing our education without the constant fear of dropping out due to poverty. With your help, we believe we can outgrow this struggle. Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward building a new house for my family and supporting our education — giving us a chance to study, grow, and hope for a brighter future.





Your kindness will not only give us shelter and education but also remind us that we are not alone in this struggle. Please help us turn this dream into reality.





Goal: To raise funds for building a safe, durable home and supporting education for my siblings.





“Do not neglect to do good and to share what you have, for such sacrifices are pleasing to God.

” – Hebrews 13:16