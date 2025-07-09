Help us build a safe home and create a fresh start

I am seeking assistance with urgent home and vehicle repairs. After leaving an abusive relationship in August 2025, I was recently awarded exclusive use of my home and have been working hard to make it safe and livable for my two children. Some flooring and windows were removed before I regained possession, and I need plywood and other materials to repair it, along with weatherization repairs to the water line coming into the home before colder weather.





Unfortunately, my only vehicle is in need of repairs to ensure I can safely maintain transportation to and from work and doctors appointments. I had surgery June 24 and will need another surgery September 14, requiring approximately 4–6 weeks off work. I am trying to complete these essential repairs and maintain reliable transportation before surgery and another period of lost income. Any financial assistance, donated materials, labor, or referrals to community resources would be deeply appreciated.