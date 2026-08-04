Help Us Build a Place Where Women Can Flourish

The Virtuous Woman Experience began with a simple desire that God placed on my heart--to glorify Him through one of the gifts He has given me: dance.





For years, dance has been more than movement for me. It has been and opportunity for self-expression that grew into praise & worship, freedom, and surrender. As I spent more time pursuing God's presence, He began expanding my vision. What started as a passion for worship grew into a burden for women who longed for deeper connection with God and with one another.





I realized that many women are carrying heavy responsibilities while quietly longing for encouragement, authentic friendships, and a place where they can simply be poured into.





God transformed that burden into The Virtuous Woman Experience.





Today, our vision extends far beyond hosting an annual event. We are building a Christ-centered community where women are inspired to deepen their relationship with God, discover their purpose, encourage one another, and grow together in faith.





Our prayer is that every woman who attends leaves knowing she is loved by God, strengthened by His Word, and supported by a community of sisters who will walk alongside her.





Why This Matters

In today's world, genuine community can be difficult to find.

Many women are navigating careers, marriage, motherhood, caregiving, ministry, grief, transitions, or simply trying to stay faithful through life's challenges.





The Virtuous Woman Experience creates space for women to pause, breathe, worship, laugh, learn, and remember that they were never meant to walk alone.





This year's theme, The Plumb Line (Zechariah 4:10), is a reminder that when our lives are aligned with God's truth, we can build on a foundation that remains strong through every season.





Through inspiring conversations, biblical encouragement, fellowship, music, and meaningful experiences, we hope to encourage every woman to leave refreshed, aligned, and confident in God's purpose for her life.





How Your Donation Makes an Impact

Your generosity helps make this experience possible for women who need it most.

Every donation helps create an atmosphere where women can:





Draw closer to God. Experience authentic sisterhood and community. Be encouraged through biblical teaching and inspiring conversations. Find hope, healing, and renewed purpose. Build lasting relationships with other women of faith. Leave refreshed, equipped, and inspired to impact their families, churches, workplaces, and communities.





Some of the women who attend may be walking through difficult seasons. Your support helps provide a welcoming place where they can encounter encouragement, hope, and genuine connection.





What Your Gift Supports

Your donation directly helps provide:





Venue rental Meals and hospitality Photography and videography to capture and share the impact Audio/visual production Panelist honorariums and speaker appreciation gifts Event décor and atmosphere Worship and entertainment Favor bags and attendee gifts Scholarships for women who may not otherwise be able to attend Resources that continue encouraging women beyond the event





Every contribution, whether large or small, helps us create an experience that points women to Christ and reminds them they are not alone.





Join Us in Building Something That Lasts

The Virtuous Woman Experience is more than a one-day gathering.





It is a growing community of women committed to living with faith, purpose, and courage. Together, we are building lives rooted in God's truth, strengthening one another, and leaving a legacy that extends beyond a single event.





When you give, you are investing in women, families, and future generations.

Thank you for believing in this vision and partnering with us as we continue building a community where women can flourish in faith, purpose, and sisterhood.





"Do not despise these small beginnings, for the Lord rejoices to see the work begin." — Zechariah 4:10