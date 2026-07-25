Help Us Build a Permanent Home for Discipleship

Since 2022, our ministry has been committed to one mission: making disciples and teaching the Word of God. Every Sunday evening, people gather with us to study the Scriptures, grow in their faith, and be equipped to impact their families, communities, and the next generation.





We are a mission-focused church that believes lives are transformed through consistent discipleship. Over the years, we have seen people encouraged, restored, and strengthened through the teaching of God's Word.





However, one of our greatest challenges has been the lack of a permanent place to meet. Since we began, we have been forced to relocate our meeting venue four to five times. Each move has disrupted our gatherings, affected attendance, made it difficult for new people to find us, and created uncertainty for those who faithfully come each week. Instead of focusing fully on ministry, we are often searching for where we can meet next.

Today, we are asking for your help.





Our goal is to raise funds to secure a permanent meeting place where we can continue discipling believers, training leaders, mentoring young people, and expanding our outreach without the constant fear of losing our venue.





Your gift is more than a financial contribution—it is an investment in lives that will be transformed by the Gospel. Every donation, whether large or small, brings us one step closer to establishing a stable home for this ministry, where people can gather to worship, learn God's Word, and grow as disciples of Jesus Christ.





If you are unable to give financially, we would be deeply grateful if you would keep us in your prayers and share this fundraiser with others who may be willing to support our mission.





Thank you for believing in what God is doing through this ministry. May the Lord richly bless you for your generosity and partnership.