Help Us Build a Kitchen that Gives Back

Be Part of Something Bigger

At Wimberley Valley Dinner Club, we believe food is one of the most powerful ways to bring people together. Around every table, friendships are formed, stories are shared, and communities grow stronger. While our weekly meals have provided nutrition for locals and our events and cooking classes have created memorable experiences, our dream has always been much larger. We want a permanent home to make our visions of community outreach come true. Our goal is to build a production kitchen that becomes a community resource - a place where cooking, education, service, and generosity come together under one roof. This kitchen will allow us to invest in the people of Wimberley and the surrounding Hill Country for years to come.

We have a location, we just need the money to build it out. Those of you who know us know that we pride ourselves on sustainability and holistic practices. At our new facility we will have the opportunity to grow food, compost, use grey water and rain water capture, and lower our carbon footprint. Once we get settled, over the next year we will begin to implement our community outreach programs starting with sponsored meals for locals in need. We will not stop doing what we already do, providing healthy and delicious meals for locals, we will do MORE. See below for our long term goals.

How You Can Help

Your contribution isn't simply helping to renovate a building. You're investing in a place where memories will be made, skills will be shared, friendships will grow, and neighbors will care for one another.

Every gift—large or small—helps move this vision forward.





Here are our long term goals:

~ Community Meals Program ~

No one should have to worry about where their next healthy meal will come from. Once our production facility is complete, we plan to establish a sponsored Community Meals Program that prepares nutritious meals for local seniors, families facing unexpected hardships, individuals recovering from illness, and neighbors experiencing temporary financial challenges. Every meal purchased through us helps fund this program. Customers will also have the option to directly sponsor a meal with an extra fee. Our vision includes partnering with community organizations to identify those who could benefit from a warm meal and a reminder that their community cares. Every meal served will represent more than nourishment-it will be an act of kindness.

~ Community Table Nights ~

Food has a unique ability to bring together people from different backgrounds and generations. We envision hosting Community Table Nights where neighbors who may have never met can gather over a shared meal. We also hope to organize special events that raise money for local non-profits and recognize teachers, first responders, healthcare workers, and volunteers who make our community stronger. These evenings won't simply be dinners-they'll be opportunities to build relationships and foster a deeper sense of belonging. We will be looking for hosts for these events, stay tuned!

~ Supporting Local Agriculture & Food Businesses ~

We dream of community partnerships that will keep our business hyper local. Whenever possible, we want to source fresh produce and products from local farms, ranches, and food producers throughout the Texas Hill Country. By keeping our ingredients as local as possible we're investing directly in our neighbors and helping strengthen the local economy.

As our kitchen grows, we'll continue expanding these partnerships through seasonal menus, farm-to-table dinners, producer spotlights, cooking classes featuring local ingredients, and community events that celebrate the heritage of the Hill Country.

~ Cooking Classes That Build Health & Confidence ~

Cooking is a lifelong skill that creates healthier humans, happier families and stronger communities. We want to offer affordable and, when possible, scholarship-supported cooking classes for all ages and skill levels. We believe everyone deserves the confidence that comes from preparing a healthy meal. We also want to add in a high school internship.

~ Volunteer Opportunities ~

The kitchen won't just be a place to cook-it will be a place to serve.

We hope to welcome volunteers who want to:

~ Prepare community meals

~ Help package meals for distribution

~ Participate in seasonal food drives

~ Support fundraising dinners and special events

These opportunities will allow community members of all ages to give back in meaningful ways.

~ Someday we would love to create a non-profit arm that will become the engine that supports our mission ~





Founding Supporter Incentives:

$100 - Community Supporter

~ Personalized thank-you email and photos of our progress

~ Name listed on our Community Supporters page

~ Sponsors one healthy meal for a local family/senior in need

$250 - Founding Foodie

Everything above, plus:

~ One-of-a-kind hand-dyed apron or tote bag (your choice)

$500 - Dinner Club Insider

Everything above, plus:

~ Two complimentary tickets to an exclusive community dinner

$1,000 - Culinary Champion

Everything above, plus:

~ 2 passes to a cooking class of your choice

~ Recognition on our Founding Supporters Wall

$2,500 - Founding Patron

Everything above, plus:

~ Private dinner or cooking class for four

$5,000+ - Community Legacy Partner

Everything above, plus:

~ Private dinner or cooking class for four additional people (8 total)





A Promise to Our Community

As this kitchen grows, we'll share the journey with you.

We'll celebrate milestones, provide updates, highlight the lives touched through our outreach programs, and continue creating experiences that bring people together.

This kitchen belongs to everyone who believes that food can strengthen a community.

Thank you for believing in our vision.

Thank you for helping us build something that will serve Wimberley for generations to come.

Join Us Around the Table.

Become a Founding Supporter Today.





If you are interested in contributing, please contact us at wvdinnerclub@gmail.com







