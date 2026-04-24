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Help Us Build a House of Worship (Church)

GoalKSh 2,400,000 KES
RaisedKSh 0 KES

Fundraiser created byAluel Laang

Help Us Build a House of Worship (Church)

Help Us Build a House of Worship in Juba, South Sudan


A Place Where Faith, Hope and Community Can Grow


My name is Martha and I am the Secretary General of Full Gospel and Apostolic Church International in Juba, South Sudan. I am organizing this fundraising campaign on behalf of our church leadership and congregation to help us build a permanent place of worship for our growing community.

For years, our members have faithfully gathered for prayer, worship, and fellowship without having a permanent church building. Despite the challenges, we have remained united in faith, believing that God would one day provide a place we can call home.

Today, we invite you to become part of that vision.

Why We Need Your Help

A church is more than a building. It is a place where children learn God's Word, families worship together, young people receive guidance, and the community finds hope, comfort, and support during both joyful and difficult times.

Your generous support will help us purchase:

  1. Cement, bricks, sand, and other construction materials
  2. Roofing sheets and timber
  3. Doors, windows, and flooring materials
  4. Basic electrical installation
  5. Church benches and essential furnishings

Every contribution, regardless of its size, brings us one step closer to completing this important project.

Our Fundraising Goal

Target Amount: (approximately USD 20,000)

The funds will be used exclusively for church construction and essential furnishings, including:

  1. Building materials and labor
  2. Roofing and finishing work
  3. Electrical installation
  4. Benches and basic interior setup

We are committed to full transparency and accountability. We will provide regular updates, including photos and progress reports, so every supporter can see how their generosity is helping bring this vision to life.

Why Your Support Matters

This church will serve generations of believers and the wider community by providing a safe and welcoming place for worship, prayer meetings, youth programs, children's ministry, community outreach, and spiritual growth.

Whether you give $5, $20, $100, or any amount you are able, your gift will make a lasting impact.

If you are unable to donate financially, you can still support us by praying for this project and sharing this campaign with your family, friends, church, and community.

Together, we are not simply constructing a building, we are creating a home where people will worship, find comfort, grow in faith, and experience God's love for many years to come.

"Each one must give as he has decided in his heart, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver." 2 Corinthians 9:7


Thank you for your prayers, generosity, and partnership. May God bless you abundantly.

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