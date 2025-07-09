Help Us Build A Home In Arusha Tanzania

Shalom and God bless you!





My name is Fredrick Patrick and my wife and I live in Monduli, Arusha - Tanzania 🇹🇿.





We have amazing news - we are expecting our first baby! We are so grateful to God.





But we have a big prayer request. Right now we live in a small rented house. We believe God is calling us to build our own home so our baby can grow up in a safe, stable place filled with God's love and peace.





In Tanzania, having your own home means security, dignity, and a place to raise a godly family. We already have land, but we need help with building materials and construction costs.





We are asking for your prayers first, and if God leads you, your financial support.





Your gift will help us:

1. Buy cement, iron sheets, bricks, and windows

2. Pay builders to help us construct

3. Create a safe and loving home for our baby





"Children are a heritage from the Lord" - Psalm 127:3





Every gift, no matter how small, is a blessing and a seed that will impact our family for generations.





Thank you for reading our story and standing with us in prayer.





With love and gratitude,

Fredrick & Family

Monduli, Arusha - Tanzania