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Help Us Build a God-Honoring Taxidermy Shop

Goal$4,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySamantha Rylant

Fundraiser funds will be received by Samantha Rylant

Help Us Build a God-Honoring Taxidermy Shop

"Commit thy works unto the Lord, and thy thoughts shall be established." — Proverbs 16:3

Hello friends, family, and supporters,

My name is Samantha, and I am stepping out in faith to pursue a dream that God has placed on my heart: building a small taxidermy business that honors His creation while providing quality work for hunters, outdoorsmen, and families who want to preserve meaningful memories.

This fundraiser is not simply about starting a business. It is about answering a calling, using the talents God has blessed me with, and creating an opportunity to serve others while supporting my family through honest, hardworking craftsmanship.

God has opened many doors along this journey, and I have worked diligently to learn and improve my skills. However, there are still several pieces of equipment, supplies, and shop improvements needed before I can fully open my doors and operate safely and efficiently.


The funds raised will be used for:

Essential taxidermy equipment

Mounting supplies and forms

Shop organization and workspace improvements

Fleshing and processing tools

Safety equipment

Licensing, business materials, and startup costs

Every dollar will go directly toward completing the shop and creating a professional workspace where I can provide quality service to customers.

Our Mission

At Perfectly Imperfect Creations Taxidermy, we believe every blessing comes from God. Our goal is to operate with honesty, integrity, and gratitude, treating every customer with kindness and every project with care.

Psalm 24:1 reminds us:

"The earth is the Lord's, and the fullness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein."

The beauty of wildlife points us to the Creator, and I hope this business can reflect that truth through the work we do and the relationships we build.

How You Can Help

If you feel led to contribute, no donation is too small. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser and praying for our family and this new venture would mean just as much.

Please pray:

That God would guide every decision.

That this business would be used for His glory.

That we would remain faithful stewards of every blessing received.

That this shop would become a blessing to our community.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story. We trust God's plan and know that He can make a way where there seems to be none.

"With God all things are possible." — Matthew 19:26

God bless,

Samantha Rylant

Perfectly Imperfect Creations Taxidermy

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