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Help Build a Christ-Centered Home: Victory & Jude

Goal₦2,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byJude Oyedele

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jude Oyedele

Help Build a Christ-Centered Home: Victory & Jude

God wrote our love story, and we want our wedding to tell it.


We are Victory and Jude, a Christian couple from Nigeria. We met on a Christian singles platform, in a way only God could plan. What began as a simple conversation grew into a deep friendship built on prayer, trust, and a shared desire to serve God. Today, we are preparing to become husband and wife on the 14th and 15th of August, 2026.


Our wedding is more than a ceremony to us. We believe it is a testimony. We want every guest, believer or not, to see what God can do when two people trust Him. Our prayer is that our celebration will draw lost souls closer to Christ.


After the wedding day, our biggest assignment begins: building a solid, Christ-centered home. We are starting our married life from the ground up, and we are trusting God for the essentials a new family needs.


HERE IS OUR NEED:


Our remaining need is ₦2,000,000. Our full budget is about ₦3,500,000, and by God's grace we have already raised ₦1,500,000 through our own savings and early gifts. The remaining need breaks down as follows (amounts are approximate, based on current exchange rates):


Catering and drinks: ₦1,000,000

Basic home setup, furniture and essentials: ₦500,000

Decorations: ₦500,000

Total: ₦2,000,000


Every Naira will go directly to these needs. We will post updates here as God provides, so you can see exactly how your gift is used.


HOW YOU CAN HELP:


1. Pray for us. We value your prayers above everything. Pray for our marriage, our wedding, and the souls God will touch through it.

2. Give as God leads you. No gift is too small. Even ₦5,000 or $5 moves us forward.

3. Share our story with someone who loves to bless others.


If you are giving from outside Nigeria, you can still donate here with your card in your own currency. The platform handles the conversion.


Please know that we ask with no sense of obligation. This is simply an open door for anyone God places it on their heart to walk through.


Thank you for reading our story. May God bless you richly, prosper the work of your hands, and reward your kindness in ways money cannot measure.


With love and gratitude,

Victory & Jude

Nigeria

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