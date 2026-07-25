Help Us Bring the Gospel to More Souls

Every day, people from around the world come to Pray At Dawn searching for hope, peace, and a reason to keep going. Through these prayers, lives are being encouraged, hearts are being healed, and people are drawing closer to Jesus.

But there are still millions who have not yet heard this message of hope.

We believe God is calling us to reach even more people with the Gospel through prayer and evangelism. We cannot do it alone.

By partnering with us, you become part of every prayer shared, every life touched, and every soul reached for Christ.

No gift is too small. Every act of generosity helps us carry the light of Jesus to more hearts and more nations.

Together, let's bring hope to the hurting and the Gospel to the world.

"Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation." – Mark 16:15