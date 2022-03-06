Help Us Bring Ricci Home!

Help Us Fight for Justice for Ricci- and Bring Him Home!





My husband, Ricci D. Davis, Jr., is preparing to file a Successive Petition for Post-Conviction Relief (PCR)—a critical legal proceeding that will allow his attorney to present constitutional claims and evidence that have not previously received full judicial review.





To move this case forward, Ricci needs experienced legal representation.





The attorney has agreed to represent Ricci for a flat fee of $25,000, which covers the litigation of his Successive Petition for Post-Conviction Relief and all related case expenses.





Our family has already paid $10,000, and we are raising the remaining $15,000.





The sooner we can pay the remaining balance, the sooner Ricci's attorney can begin moving his case through the court process to bring Ricci home.





Every donation, no matter the amount, helps move us closer to that goal.





If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with friends, family, and on social media is another meaningful way to help.





Our Goal: $15,000





Your support will help fund the remaining balance of Ricci's legal representation so his attorney can begin litigating his Successive Petition for Post-Conviction Relief without delay.





Thank you for your support and for helping us pursue justice.





Diana & Ricci