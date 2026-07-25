Help us bring Pablo home 🐶✈️

We are a family from Pretoria preparing to move to the USA as refugees, but our hearts are heavy because we cannot imagine going without our beloved dog, Pablo.





Pablo is a 3-year-old English Bulldog that we have had since he was just a few weeks old. He is not just a pet — he is our baby, our family.





He is incredibly loving, always excited to see us, and lives for attention and affection. Pablo is playful, full of personality, and absolutely loves swimming. Some of our happiest moments are watching him enjoy the water with us.

He sleeps with his blanket, follows us everywhere, and is very protective of his family. At the same time, he is calm and gentle with anyone who shows him kindness.





Pablo is extremely attached to us. When we are away for too long, he becomes sad and withdrawn. The thought of leaving him behind is heartbreaking — for him and for us. We simply cannot imagine separating our family like that.





As we are relocating as refugees, this journey is already overwhelming and costly. To safely relocate Pablo to the USA, the total cost is estimated between R60,000 – R80,000, which includes:

Flight costs ✈️

Travel crate

Vaccinations and medical requirements 💉

Documentation and permits 📄

Pet relocation services





We are trying to raise funds as soon as possible so we can begin his vaccinations and paperwork without delay, and so he does not have to be apart from us longer than necessary.





We are humbly asking for any support — big or small — to help us bring Pablo home with us.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing our story ❤️





Thank you for taking the time to read this and for being part of Pablo’s journey 🐾