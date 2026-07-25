Help Us Bring Our Research to Life

We are a group of students preparing to start our research project, but our limited financial resources make it difficult to afford essential research needs such as data gathering, internet access, software tools, transportation, and documentation.





We have the passion, dedication, and determination to complete this project—we only need a chance to begin.





Every donation, no matter the amount, will help us take the first step toward turning our ideas into reality and achieving our academic goals.





Please note: A portion of the funds raised (10%) will be allocated to the fundraising platform and related processing fees, while the remaining funds will be used directly to support our research project.





Your support is not just funding a project—it is investing in students who are working hard to build a better future.





Thank you for believing in us and helping make our research possible.