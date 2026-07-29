Help Us Bring Our Daughter Home

Our daughter was born early at North Side hospital in Atlanta after we lost our house to a fire. The stress and shock triggered early labor, and our little girl faced complications during delivery. She spent two weeks on life support and is still on an oxygen machine as she recovers.





We're working to have a home ready for her when she's discharged from the hospital. Right now, we're focused on getting a safe place for her to come home to.





Anything you're able to give would mean so much to us. Thank you for reading, and thank you for standing with us during this time. God is good, and we're grateful for your kindness.