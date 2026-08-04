Help Us Bring Our Daughter a Sibling

My name is Katie, and my wife is Megan. For years, we dreamed of becoming parents, but infertility made that dream feel impossibly far away. After countless appointments, heartbreaks, and sacrifices, we were finally blessed with our beautiful baby girl. She is now 8 months old and is the greatest joy we've ever known.





Our journey to bring her into the world came at an emotional and financial cost. We poured everything we had into making our dream of becoming parents a reality, and every sacrifice was worth it the moment we held her in our arms.





We still have embryos waiting for their chance at life, and our greatest hope is to give our daughter the incredible gift of growing up with a sibling. We want her to have a lifelong best friend, someone to laugh with, lean on, and share life's milestones with. Unfortunately, after exhausting our savings to have our daughter, we simply don't have the financial means to complete another embryo transfer.





Thank you for standing with us.