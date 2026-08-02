Help us bring our boy Ritz home

We are the Barnards, and a couple of weeks ago we were given the incredible opportunity to begin a new life in the United States as refugees from South Africa.

America has given us hope, safety, and the chance to build a future we never thought possible. We are deeply grateful to this country and to the countless Americans who have already shown us extraordinary kindness. Complete strangers have welcomed us with open arms, and we will never forget that generosity. Our promise is to pay that kindness forward and bless others whenever we are able.

There is just one piece of our family that is still missing.

Our beloved dog, Ritz.

Ritz isn't "just a pet." He is family. He has been with us through some of the hardest seasons of our lives, and leaving him behind was one of the most heartbreaking things we have ever had to do. Every day we wish he could be here with us, safe at home where he belongs.

The total cost to bring Ritz to America is approximately $5,200.

That includes:

Transportation from South Africa to the United States: approximately $2,600

CDC import clearance and required processing in the U.S.: approximately $1,300

Transportation from the U.S. port of entry to our home: approximately $1,300

Every dollar donated will go directly toward bringing Ritz home. We are committed to complete transparency and will share updates throughout his journey. We'll post photos, progress updates, and receipts whenever possible so you can see exactly how your generosity is helping reunite our family.

If you are unable to donate, we completely understand. Your prayers and simply sharing our campaign with others would mean just as much to us.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for considering helping us. Thank you for welcoming us to America, for your compassion, and for giving us hope during this new chapter of our lives.

We look forward to the day we can finally open our front door, welcome Ritz into his forever home in America, and share that joyful moment with all of you.

With gratitude,

The Barnards