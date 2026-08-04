Help Us Bring Liam to Meet His Family

Hello friends my name is Caleb and together with my wife Jennifer and our little son Liam, we are reaching out with humble hearts to ask for your support.





Our greatest wish is to travel to my home country, Costa Rica, so that our family can finally meet Liam, who is now 1 year and 8 months old. They have watched him grow only through photos and video calls, and they dream of the day they can finally hold him in their arms, play with him, and create precious memories together.





We currently live in Europe, far away from all of our family. Since we have no relatives nearby, we have made the decision to reduce our working hours so that one of us can always stay home with Liam. We believe these early years are incredibly important, and we want to be the ones who raise him, teach him our values, and surround him with love and care instead of placing him in daycare.





While we are grateful for everything we have, living on a reduced income makes it extremely difficult to save enough money for such a long journey. Visiting our family has become a dream that feels out of reach despite our best efforts.





If you feel moved to support our family, no matter how small the contribution, you would be helping make something truly meaningful possible. Your kindness would not simply pay for a trip—it would reunite a family, allow grandparents and loved ones to meet Liam for the first time, and create memories that will stay with us forever.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your generosity, and for being part of making this dream come true. May God richly bless you and your family.