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Help us Bring Hope to the lost and less privileged

Goal₦273,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byEmmanuella Chesirri Mouma

Help us Bring Hope to the lost and less privileged

Imagine living with leprosy and believing the world has forgotten you.

Imagine never seeing another sunrise because of blindness, wondering if anyone still cares.

Imagine being a child forced to live on the streets or displaced from home by conflict, with little hope for tomorrow.

Now imagine hearing songs of worship, receiving medical care, sharing a warm meal, being embraced with dignity, and discovering that Jesus Christ has not forgotten you.

This is why Worship Today International exists. I am Chesirri Mouma Emmanuella a Cameroonian a Christian worship professor serving as a missionary faculty at the Nigerian Baptist Theological Seminary Ogbomoso, Nigeria and the vision bearer of Worship Today International.

We are a Christ-centered, mission-focused nonprofit dedicated to reaching the forgotten through worship, compassionate service, leadership development, and the transforming power of the Gospel. We believe worship is more than music—it is God's love in action.

Every Outreach Changes Lives

Medical & Musical Outreach to Leper Colonies

We provide medical assistance, food, prayer, worship, and the message of Christ's love to men, women, and children often rejected by society.

Medical & Musical Outreach to Blind Centers

We bring encouragement, medical support, worship, and the hope of the Gospel to those living with visual impairment, reminding them that Jesus is the Light of the World.

Street Children & Internally Displaced Persons

We share the Gospel, provide food, clothing, music education, and practical support to vulnerable children and families, helping restore dignity and hope for a brighter future.

Training Mission-Minded Worship Leaders

Across unreached communities, churches long to worship God faithfully but lack training and resources. We equip pastors, choir directors, musicians, and worship teams with biblical teaching, music education, instruments, and leadership training so they can continue reaching others long after we leave.

What Your Gift Will Help Provide

Musical Instruments & Sound Equipment — $38,000

  1. Professional keyboards
  2. Drum set
  3. Bass, lead, and acoustic guitars
  4. Violins
  5. Saxophones
  6. Trumpets
  7. Wireless microphones
  8. Digital mixer
  9. Speakers
  10. Amplifiers
  11. Equalizers

These tools will train worship leaders and support outreaches in communities where quality equipment is unavailable.

Media Equipment — $6,000

  1. Professional camera
  2. Multimedia projectors

These will help us teach, document testimonies, create discipleship resources, and inspire supporters around the world.

Medical & Humanitarian Relief — $34,000

  1. Essential medications
  2. 100 bags of rice
  3. 100 bags of beans
  4. Toiletries
  5. Beverages
  6. Clothing

These supplies will bring relief to leper colonies, blind centers, street children, and internally displaced families.

Mission Transportation — $120,000

  1. Toyota Hilux Pickup
  2. Transportation Van

Many of the communities we serve are difficult to reach. Reliable vehicles will allow us to transport volunteers, medical supplies, food, musical instruments, and outreach equipment safely to remote villages and underserved areas.

Total Campaign Goal

$200,000 USD

Every dollar entrusted to this mission helps us proclaim Christ where He is least known, care for those society has forgotten, equip local worship leaders, and bring practical help to people in desperate need.

Whether your gift is $25, $100, $500, $1,000, or more, you become part of every prayer offered, every hungry family fed, every patient treated, every choir trained, every child encouraged, and every soul introduced to the saving love of Jesus Christ.

If you are unable to give financially, please stand with us in prayer and help spread this campaign to your church, family, friends, and community.

Together, we can bring healing where there is suffering, hope where there is despair, worship where there is silence, and the Gospel where it is needed most.

Will you become a partner in this mission today?

"What you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of Mine, you did for Me." — Matthew 25:40

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