Help Us Bring Hope, Dignity, and a Hot Shower to Those in Need

We are raising funds to build a 16-foot mobile shower trailer that will serve individuals experiencing homelessness and hardship in our community.

Something as simple as a hot shower can restore dignity, confidence, and hope. Our goal is to create a clean, safe, and welcoming mobile shower unit where people can freshen up, receive basic hygiene supplies, and be reminded that they are seen, valued, and loved.

Your donation will help cover:

Construction of the shower trailer Plumbing and water systems Water heaters and electrical components Shower stalls and sinks Hygiene supplies and maintenance Fuel and operational costs to serve those in need

This project is more than a shower trailer—it’s a way to show compassion, build relationships, and share hope with people facing difficult circumstances.

Every donation, whether large or small, helps bring us one step closer to serving our neighbors with dignity and love.

“For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink…” — Matthew 25:35

Thank you for partnering with us to make a difference.



