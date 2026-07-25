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Help us bring hope behind prison walls - Hutchins

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byDebra Stromquist

Fundraiser funds will be received by Debra Stromquist

Help us bring hope behind prison walls - Hutchins


Years ago, I walked through the prison gates to visit my incarcerated daughter. This fall, by God’s amazing grace, we’ll walk through those gates together—not as inmate and visitor, but as volunteers with Kairos Prison Ministry, bringing the hope of Jesus Christ to men who desperately need to know they are loved and never beyond God’s reach.


Check out this video, "tommy fisher kairos testimony"

https://youtu.be/9NshMJLw0ok


Prison became the place where God completely transformed my daughter’s life. After years of battling heroin addiction, she surrendered her life to Christ while she was incarcerated. Today, she is free from addiction, faithfully following Jesus, and has a heart for sharing His love with others who feel forgotten and hopeless.

Watching God redeem my daughter’s life changed mine as well. I have seen firsthand that prison walls cannot keep God out and that no one is beyond His grace.

For one weekend, my daughter and I will join the Kairos Prison Ministry volunteer team at the Hutchins Unit to worship, pray, share meals, listen, and remind our brothers in white that they are not defined by their past but by the love of Jesus Christ.

Each volunteer is asked to raise $500, and because both of us are serving, our combined goal is $1,000. These gifts provide meals, Bibles, ministry materials, and everything needed for the weekend. The men who attend never pay to participate.

Would you prayerfully consider partnering with us? Whether you give $25, $50, $100, or any amount God places on your heart, you are helping bring hope, healing, and the message of Christ’s redeeming love to men who may have never experienced it before.

“The eternal God is your refuge, and underneath are the everlasting arms.”Deuteronomy 33:27

Thank you for praying for us, supporting us, and helping us share the life-changing hope of Jesus. We are living proof that God still transforms lives, and we believe He is ready to do it again.


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