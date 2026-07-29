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Help Us Bring Dalton Home

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byGregory Zullo

Fundraiser funds will be received by Gregory Zullo

Help Us Bring Dalton Home

This campaign was created out of urgent necessity. Dalton’s previous fundraiser is connected to a bank account that was mysteriously closed without explanation following his arrest. While incarcerated, he has no access to those funds. The donations raised here are needed immediately to cover his attorney’s upfront fees. This will allow his legal team to begin building a strong defense and pursue bond reduction right away. The other campaign will only disburse funds later for long-term trial expenses. This one addresses the critical, time sensitive costs that cannot wait.








Dalton Eatherly is a generous, loving, and creative soul with a quick wit that brightens everyone around him. He is thoughtful, deeply loyal, and the kind of man who would give you the shirt off his back without hesitation. A devoted Christian and proud patriot, Dalton is not a violent man, nor is he a criminal.








Dalton has walked a long, heartbreaking road few could ever imagine. For months, Dalton and our family have endured relentless harassment, vicious death threats, and cruel intimidation simply for his beliefs and for speaking the truth. Despite reporting these threats to authorities, we received little to no protection. The persecution has cost him his job, prevented him from safely seeing his son, driven him from his church, and brought the heartbreaking loss of his beloved dog Sandy, who was brutally killed. Through it all, Dalton has remained steadfast in his faith in Christ and his commitment to truth and free speech.








On May 13th, outside the Montgomery County Courthouse in Clarksville, Tennessee, Dalton was recognized from his online content and became involved in an altercation in which he was attacked. In fear for his safety, he was forced to defend himself. He now sits behind bars facing serious charges and an exorbitant $1.25 million bond. Despite having the cash portion ready, forces within the system have tied up his accounts and appear determined to keep this good man locked away. Dalton deserves to fight this case as a free man, surrounded by family, with the ability to properly prepare his defense. He deserves the chance to reclaim his life after these years of hardship and loss.








This is about more than just one moment. It is about whether Americans still have the right to defend themselves, whether Stand Your Ground still means anything, and whether outspoken patriots can receive fair justice in today’s climate. Your prayers, shares, and donations could be the difference between a man losing everything or a faithful American finally receiving a fair chance.

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