Help Us Bring Creativity to Families Through Craft

Hello friends, family, and supporters!

My name is Brittany, and together with my business partner Marianna, we are launching Crafty Bee's Travel Studio, a family-owned mobile craft party business serving Ventura County.

Our dream is simple: bring creativity, imagination, and hands-on fun directly to children and families. In a world where so much entertainment revolves around screens, we want to create meaningful experiences where kids can paint, create, explore, and leave with something they made themselves.

Crafty Bee's Travel Studio brings the party to you! We provide fully hosted craft experiences including:

🐝 Rock Painting

🎨 Canvas Painting

💎 Jewelry Making

🧪 Slime Making

We handle the setup, supplies, instruction, and cleanup so families can focus on making memories together.

As a new small business, we are working hard to purchase the equipment and supplies needed to launch successfully. Funds raised will help us purchase:

• Tables and chairs

• Shade canopies

• Craft supplies and materials

• Storage and transportation equipment

• Marketing materials and business startup expenses

Every donation, no matter the size, helps us move one step closer to opening our doors and serving local families, schools, community events, and celebrations.

If you're unable to donate, sharing our fundraiser with friends and family would mean the world to us.

Thank you for believing in our dream and helping us create opportunities for children to learn, create, and make lasting memories.

With gratitude,

Brittany & Marianna

Crafty Bee's Travel Studio

"We bring the supplies. You bring the smiles!"





Check out our website at Craftybeestravelstudio.com



