Help Us Bring Baby Dranreb Home Safely

After spending 1 year and 3 months in the hospital, our greatest prayer is finally within reach—our son, Dranreb, is ready to come home.





Dranreb has a tracheostomy and depends on a mechanical ventilator to breathe. Although his condition is now stable enough for discharge, we cannot bring him home until we have the essential medical equipment and supplies needed to keep him safe outside the hospital.





We are humbly asking for your support to help us provide the things Dranreb needs, including:





•Ventilator supplies and replacement circuits

•Oxygen tanks and respiratory supplies

•Suction catheters, tubing, and tracheostomy care supplies

•Feeding supplies and other daily medical consumables

•Medications and emergency medical essentials

•Other equipment required for safe home care





Our family has poured everything we have into Dranreb's care over the past 1 year and 3 months. While we are incredibly grateful that he is finally ready to go home, the cost of preparing our home and maintaining the medical supplies he depends on is more than we can manage on our own.





Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to bringing Dranreb home, where he can finally be surrounded by the love and comfort of his family. If you're unable to donate, sharing our fundraiser with others would mean just as much.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers. Thank you for helping us give Dranreb the chance to begin this new chapter at home.





With love and gratitude,





Dranreb's Family