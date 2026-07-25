Help Us Bring an Election Integrity To Hawaii

Freedom starts with fair elections!

On our last four-island tour, we delivered 1,300 signatures from Hawaii residents to the Legislature in support of protecting parental rights and it worked! We hope to do the same for election integrity.





When confidence in elections is shaken, it's time for citizens to come together, ask questions, examine the evidence, and work toward restoring trust and integrity in our right to choose.

Join us for a statewide educational tour featuring filmmaker Mikki Willis, a screening of his documentary examining election integrity in Hawaiʻi, and live presentations from guest speakers. Attendees will have the opportunity to view the documentary, explore its claims and supporting evidence, ask questions, and engage in open discussion about peaceful, lawful actions citizens can take to help strengthen election integrity in Hawaiʻi.

Your donation helps cover:

Mainland and interisland travel Venues and event expenses Audio/visual equipment Educational materials Event promotions

Together, we can bring this important conversation to communities across Hawaiʻi. Mahalo for your support!