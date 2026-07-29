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Help Us Break the Cycle and Build a Better Future

Goalzł 200,000 PLN
Raisedzł 0 PLN

Fundraiser created byDawid Kowalski

Fundraiser funds will be received by Dawid Kowalski

Help Us Break the Cycle and Build a Better Future

We Want to Give Our Child Something We Never Had — A Peaceful Home

We have been together for 15 years. Life has not always been easy, but one thing has remained true — we still genuinely enjoy each other’s company, and that must be a good sign. 😉

We both grew up in difficult circumstances. It took me a long time to find the strength to leave a home where alcohol and stress were part of everyday life. My partner lost her father when she was only 11 years old, and her mother was left to raise three children on her own. Life taught us to be resilient and not to expect things to simply work themselves out.

Today, we are both 40 years old and have stable jobs. As it turns out, that is still not quite enough.

If I could turn back time, there are probably a few decisions I would make sooner. But life does not come with a rewind button, so we are doing the best we can with where we are now.

We decided that now is the time to try for a child because we know this is an opportunity we cannot afford to miss.

More than anything, we want to give our child something we never truly had ourselves — a safe, peaceful, and stable home.

We have already taken the first step. We bought a plot of land with a loan, which we are still repaying, with 24 months remaining. It was a decision made rather quickly and under pressure, but at the time one thing mattered most: leaving a place that was not good for us.

Today, we realize that the location is not ideal. The daily commute would probably qualify as our new extreme sport. 😉

That is why we are considering two options: building a house on the land we already own, or purchasing a ready-to-move-in home or apartment that would allow us to start our life sooner. If we choose the second option, we will sell the land.

At the moment, we are living the classic reality of paying rent while also repaying a loan.

It sounds like a financial plan, but in practice it means one thing: saving a significant amount of money is extremely difficult.

And without that, we cannot move forward.

In our area, near Poznań, a family-sized three-bedroom apartment typically costs between 800,000 and 900,000 PLN (approximately $200,000–225,000 USD). To qualify for a mortgage, banks usually require a down payment of at least 20%, which means we need around 160,000–180,000 PLN ($40,000–45,000 USD).

As you can imagine, that is not the kind of money people casually find in a jacket pocket.

On top of that, at our age, banks are no longer as flexible as they might have been years ago. Unfortunately, time is not on our side in this regard.

That is why we are asking for help.

Our goal is to raise funds for a down payment that will allow us to move forward with one of these paths — either building or purchasing a home and finally creating a stable place to live and raise our family.

If we are fortunate enough to exceed our goal, every additional contribution will help us reach stability and security even sooner.

We simply want to start a normal life in a place we can truly call our own, without the constant feeling that everything is temporary.

Every donation, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to that goal.

And if you are unable to contribute financially, sharing our fundraiser would mean a great deal to us — and it costs nothing.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story.

We are not looking for a shortcut. We are looking for an opportunity to take a step that, despite all our efforts, we cannot take on our own. ❤️

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