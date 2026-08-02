Help Us Beat Homelessness

They say when you’re faced with the known to keep looking to God for answers. I have prayed and payed and I am going out on a limb to do this.

You see, I am a Registered Nurse. I have been way down to rock bottom before and swore I would never get there again. But things happen, and in just an instance your whole life can change. I unfortunately lost my job, which got me behind on rent and ultimately we faced being homeless. Now while we aren’t completely homeless on the streets, we are still without a place to call our home. We currently reside in hotel rooms that run about 5,000 a month for the 2 rooms. It makes it VERY HARD to save for a deposit and first month’s rent on a place to all our own.

I am just praying for a miracle at this point. If you can find it in your heart to help my cause it will forever be appreciated. Having to pull from my paycheck daily to survive has made it nearly impossible like I said above to save for a place.

A little over a year, 15 months to be exact…that’s how long we have been in a hotel. I’ve almost lost my car a couple times and we are on the verge of losing 1 of 2 rooms.

Faith as small as a mustard seed can move mountains, and I’m hoping to move this one and be able to start over.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and thank you for every prayer, donation and well wish sent our way🩵