Help us beat homelessness

Hi our names are brittany and shaun. We've had a rough several months financially and are currently experiencing homelessness. Shaun works weekends doing security work but it doesn't bring in much money and jobs in our area are few and far between. We are trying to relocate a few hours away where the job opportunities are much better but we cant afford to get there without a little help. I am trying to get on my disability as I have been for 3 years now. We have reached out to all the state wide resources for help and there just isnt any any real help with housing at this time. Any money raised would go straight towards the deposit and rent on an apartment and gas to get back and forth to interviews and work. Any help is appreciated and if nothing us send prayers.