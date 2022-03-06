Help Us Avoid Homelessness

My parents recently split up. My mom was left for another woman, and they moved away out of state, leaving us behind with no money or house. Since my mom was a stay-at-home mom, she has a full-time job now, and we've been staying at extended-stay hotels and trying to find housing on one income. I've been in and out of the hospital with chronic unresolved migraines that make it hard for me to do day to day life and be able to help her. We are so close, but we just need help for the next couple of weeks to pay for the hotel so that we are not homeless. We have until Friday, 7/31; otherwise, my mom, myself, andmy little sister will be on the streets. Anything will help.